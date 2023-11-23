Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

During the initial days of my career, I only focused on working with big heroes: Jyothika

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Jyothika
Jyothika. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Jyothika is making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 13 years. Her return features her alongside Mammootty in the film 'Kaathal,' directed by Jeo Baby. Recently, Mammootty and Jyothika engaged in a conversation with Manorama Online, shedding light on their collaboration and the film.

During the interview, Jyothika reflected on her career growth. She shared, 'Initially, I wanted to take on roles that offered equal importance to both male and female actors. However, at the beginning of my career, I focused on working in films with prominent heroes to establish myself and earn. Entering the film industry at the age of 17, I had limited maturity. As I grew and matured, I began to understand the roles I should take on as a woman—roles that are more responsible'.

Expressing her realization of the challenges faced by women and the obstacles they encounter, Jyothika emphasized her commitment to portraying characters that explore these difficulties. Noting the scarcity of such roles in Tamil cinema, she explained that her comeback involved a deliberate decision to take on roles that, even if portraying mothers or wives, carry depth and significance.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.