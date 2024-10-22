Karthi-Arvind Swamy starrer 'Meiyazhagan' locks its OTT release date

Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, hit theatres on September 27 and quickly won over audiences with its engaging storyline and strong performances. The film has enjoyed a successful run, and now it’s gearing up for its digital debut.

Meiyazhagan will be available on Netflix this Sunday, October 27. It will be offered in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wide range of viewers.

The film tells the story of Arulmozhi (Arvind Swamy), who returns to his hometown after 22 years. As he reconnects with his relative, played by Karthi, the narrative explores how these interactions reshape his understanding of life and relationships.

Both Karthi and Arvind Swamy deliver stellar performances that truly capture the audience's attention. Directed by Prem Kumar, the film showcases his talent for storytelling. With a beautiful score by Govind Vasanta, Meiyazhagan also features notable roles from Rajkiran, Saran, Devadarshini, Karunakaran, and Swathi, adding depth to this compelling film.