Saju Navodaya criticises Lakshmi Nakshathra for cashing in on Sudhi’s memories

Actor Saju Navodaya has reacted to the various videos posted by television anchor Lakshmi Nakshathra on her YouTube channel involving the late mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi’s family. He said one should be discreet while helping others and also addressed the cyber attacks against Lakshmi. Saju, who shared a very close relationship with the late artist, called out the hypocrisy of certain YouTube channels that spoke highly of Sudhi after his death, while attacking him in the past. The actor stated that he was close to Sudhi and knew him closely.

He said Lakshmi was being attacked on social media for cashing in on Sudhi's memories. “I and Rajesh Paravoor had done a lot to help Sudhi’s family but never faced cyber-attacks. You need to speculate on why people are attacking you. One should not do everything for publicity. If you want to help, you can visit the family privately. There are some deeds that need not be published on YouTube,” he said.

He also said some social media channels are supporting Sudhi for their vested interests. “No YouTube channel had supported him when he was subjected to cyber-attacks,” he said. However, he also said people who are making nasty comments about Lakshmi should also introspect on what they are writing. Lakshmi Nakshatra had invited a lot of criticism recently when she created a perfume from Kollam Sudhi’s scent and gifted it to his wife Renu, allegedly for YouTube views.