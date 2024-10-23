Obscene scenes in ‘Gandii Baat’: Ekta Kapoor issues clarification after police questioning

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha have been booked under the POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in an episode series 'Gandii Baat'. Following the reports, Ekta’s firm Alt Balaji Telefilm has come out with a clarification, stating that both Ekta and her mother are not part of the day to day operations of the film.

A statement on behalf of Ekta’s Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited read: “With reference to various media reports regarding the Web Series - ‘Gandii Baat’, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (‘Company’) hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to engagement of minors by the Company is entirely incorrect,” the statement further read. The statement also stated that Shobha and Ektaa are not “involved in the day to day operations of the company”

“It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day to day operations of the Company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy. The Company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub-judice, the Company refrains from commenting in detail.”

The mother-daughter duo were called for the first round of questioning on October 22. If reports are to be believed, the two will be appearing for further questioning on October 24, as per Mumbai Police.