Kangana Ranaut's statement on 'Ramayana' casting creates ripples

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up controversy with her recent statement regarding the casting of an actor from the Hindi film industry as Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Ramayana'. Ranaut expressed her displeasure, causing a wave of discussions and debates within the industry and among fans.

And in a follow-up to her opinion, she explained things in great detail including her voice being suppressed earlier, the clout, social media empowering individual voices, the fall of Bollywood and the rise of a more democratic Indian film industry.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a long note in her stories section. There were reports of Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram in 'Ramayana' along with his wife Alia, who as per media reports, has been signed to essay the role of Sita.

Kangana reacted strongly to the development as she wrote in her Stories, as she wrote, "Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi. They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure, they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films."

The actress, however, refrained from directly taking any names. She said the entire industry is aware of the duo's penchant for gossip and went on to say that they were ones behind the blind items on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020.

She continued as she also touched upon the topic of her and Hrithik Roshan's infamous fight back in 2016, "Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput. That pushed him to commit suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in my and HR fight. Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing. Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts (sic)." The actress shared that Bollywood has witnessed its great fall and now all film industries are coming together as a unified force in the form of Indian cinema cutting down on Bollywood's clout.

"With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amounts of money in twisting my words and using them against me.... But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed.... Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit... Thanks (sic)," she concluded.

(With IANS inputs)