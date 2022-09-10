Actress Kangana Ranaut is someone who is never shy of speaking her mind. Her cold war with bollywood producer Karan Johar is no secret, especially after the actress accused Karan of nepotism in Bollywood. Now Kangana, who is busy directing her film 'Emergency' based on the life of India's first woman Prime Minister, has taken a dig at 'Brahmastra' filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and film producer Karan Johar, calling the film a 'disaster'.

According to her, those who called Ayan Mukerji a genius 'should be jailed immediately', claiming the director burnt '600 crores to ashes'

"He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP's (director of photography), he shot for 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs (assistant directors) and burnt 600 crores to ashes," she claimed.

The 'Manikarnika' actress further went on to say that the 'Brahmastra' makers tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film's name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva in the last minute, because of Baahubali's success.

“If such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people are called geniuses, then it's not manipulation but a well thought of strategy," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She further accused Karan Johar of selling a lie. "This is what happens when you try to sell a lie. Karan Johar, in every show forces people to call Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor best actors and Ayan Mukerji a genius...slowly he started to believe this lie. What else explains the Rs 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life. Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film. How many more studios will be closed because of these clowns," she wrote.

She claimed that south actors and directors were begged to promote their film and further added that people like Karan should be questioned for their conduct.

"He is interested in everyone's sex life than in his film scripts. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around, he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave. All turned pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film...they will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talent. Why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disastser called Brahmastra (sic)," she stated.