Harman Baweja redeems himself with 'Scoop'; Bollywood welcomes back the talented star

Hansal Mehta’s crime drama series on Netflix, 'Scoop' is getting many accolades. It has been appreciated for its taut direction, writing, and performances. The casting was spot-on, especially Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui. A lot of people also took notice of an old Bollywood superstar in that lineup. He played a key character called Harshavardhan Shroff in Scoop.

And critics can’t stop raving about Harman Baweja’s fantastic comeback as Harshavardhan Shroff. Once upon a time, he was nicknamed tragic hero and Hrithik Roshan's dupe by critics.

The one who managed to get an easy entry into Bollywood as his father was director Harry Baweja and his mother was producer Pammi Baweja. He debuted in 'Love Story 2050’ directed by his father and produced by his mother in 2008, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. Not only was the film a disaster, but Harman was also severely criticized for his lack of talent.

Later he did a film called ‘Victory.’ But it was an even bigger disaster than his debut. ‘What’s your Raashee?’ released in the same year was also a box office dud. Very soon he was written off as an unlucky star by the media.

Harman, who quit acting in 2014 seems to have started his second innings rather well. Harshvardhan is a character similar to real life and Harman has done full justice to him. Now the same audience is wondering why Harman was ignored by Bollywood all these years. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta is getting a lot of appreciation for casting Harman.

There are also some interesting films lined up. He is reprising Suraj Venjaramoodu’s role in the Hindi remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen.’ Sanya Malhotra plays Nimisha Sajayan’s role.