Unni Mukundan posts old audition clip, wins praise for 'perfect' Hindi diction

Actor Unni Mukundan, who delivered one of the biggest hits this year with the film 'Malikappuram', posted an old video of him auditioning for a Hindi project. The actor's dialogue delivery style and his command over the Hindi language are the highlight of the video.

“This audition tape bounced back on me this morning… must say there’s something about these tape… something I did for a part which never saw the light.. but, I love these raw tapes ! Unfiltered,” wrote the actor.

Many have commented under the post: “Unni, when you produce movies, make sure to dub in Hindi yourself. Your look and ability to speak Hindi are two advantages over your compatriots that make you more likely to become a pan-Indian star," wrote one person. Another person appreciated the actor's Hindi diction. Meanwhile, actor Sanju Sivram humorously wrote: I object. This was dubbed by Hrithik Roshan.

The actor, who was raised in Gujarat, entered the film industry with the Tamil movie 'Seedan', which was the remake of the Malayalam film 'Nandanam'. He then made his Mollywood debut with Mammootty's film 'Bombay March 12' and later appeared in several Malayalam films. Though he has acted in a few Tamil and Telugu movies, the actor has not yet worked in any Hindi projects till date.