Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' strikes gold as 'Adipurush' struggles; more shows added in India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2023 05:17 PM IST
Spiderman, Adipurush
Spiderman has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Following the underperformance of 'Adipurush,' featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, at the box office, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' an animated film, has witnessed an increase in the number of screenings in India during its fourth week.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement. The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

"Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement. 'Adipurush' on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.