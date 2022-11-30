Kriti Sanon rubbishes link-up rumours with Prabhas

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon who hit headlines for alleged link-up with actor Prabhas, has finally opened up about the dating rumours. Taking to Instagram, Kriti called the rumours 'absolutely baseless' and also schooled co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports. The rumours began on the sets of celebrity dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', when Varun spoke to filmmaker Karan Johar about names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.

Varun avoided Kriti's name from the list and when KJo asked why, he jokingly replied that Kriti's heart is already taken. To another query by Karan, Varun says the actor is not from Mumbai but is shooting in a movie with Deepika presently.

Kriti wrote on Instagram: "It's neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours."

Kriti added: "Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

She also put a 'fake news' sticker. Reposting Kriti's Instagram Story, Varun also clarified."Huys UI had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild," Varun wrote.

Kriti and Prabhas are working together in the film 'Adhi Purush'.

(with inputs from IANS)