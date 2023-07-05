Malayalam
Jackie Chan cries with reel-life daughter in viral video, criticised for abandoning own daughter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan. Photo: Instagram/Jackie Chan
Topic | Entertainment News

The internet is abuzz with a touching scene from Jackie Chan's latest film, 'Ride On', where the renowned actor shares a tearful moment with his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun. The emotional clip captures Jackie, portraying the character of Luo Zhilong, a stuntman, and Liu as Luo Xiaobao, forming a deep connection over the iconic stunt sequences inspired by Jackie's real-life career.

However, it's important to clarify that some fans have mistakenly identified Liu as Jackie's real-life daughter, leading to some confusion. To set the record straight, Jackie's actual daughter is Etta Ng, affectionately known as 'Xiao Long Nu' (Little Dragon Girl) in the media.

Back in 2015, Etta expressed her perspective on her relationship with her biological father, stating, 'He is my biological father, but he has never been a part of my life. He has never played a role in my upbringing, and I do not consider him as a father'. She emphasized her strong bond with her mother, saying, 'As long as I have my mother by my side, I don't need my father'.

