Jackie Chan cries with reel-life daughter in viral video, criticised for abandoning own daughter

The internet is abuzz with a touching scene from Jackie Chan's latest film, 'Ride On', where the renowned actor shares a tearful moment with his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun. The emotional clip captures Jackie, portraying the character of Luo Zhilong, a stuntman, and Liu as Luo Xiaobao, forming a deep connection over the iconic stunt sequences inspired by Jackie's real-life career.

Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today.



Thanks for our childhood legend ❤️

However, it's important to clarify that some fans have mistakenly identified Liu as Jackie's real-life daughter, leading to some confusion. To set the record straight, Jackie's actual daughter is Etta Ng, affectionately known as 'Xiao Long Nu' (Little Dragon Girl) in the media.

Finding out Jackie Chan disowned his OWN daughter because she was gay & she been living on the streets homeless ever since while his net worth is 400m was not on my 2023 bingo card…

Back in 2015, Etta expressed her perspective on her relationship with her biological father, stating, 'He is my biological father, but he has never been a part of my life. He has never played a role in my upbringing, and I do not consider him as a father'. She emphasized her strong bond with her mother, saying, 'As long as I have my mother by my side, I don't need my father'.