The Kerala State Film Awards are being announced by the Minister For Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan at the PR, Chamber Secretariat on Friday. Though there were plans to announce the awards on July 19, it was postponed due to the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As many as 30 films reached the final lap, of the total 154 films that were selected for the state awards. Two prominent jury members had picked 77 films out of the 154 films that were submitted.

Kunchacko Boban and Alancier received special jury mention for their performances in films 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan', respectively. Vincy Aloshious received the best female actor for her role in 'Rekha'.

Devi Varma who played Ayisha Rawther received the best character award (female) for her role in 'Saudi Vellakka'.

Shaheer Kabir has been selected as the best debutant director for his film 'Ela Veezha Poonchira'. Palotty 90s kids has been selected as Best Children's Film. 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' has been selected as the most popular film.

M Jayachandran has been selected as the best music composer. 'Ayisha', 'Pathonpatham Nootandu'. Maneesh Madhavan and Chandru Selvarajan received the best cinematography award. Master Da Vinci received the award for the best child artist (male) for his role in 'Pallotty 90s kids).

A total of 154 movies were submitted for screening for the awards. Out of these, 42 were shortlisted for the second round. As many as 142 movies were submitted for screening last year.

