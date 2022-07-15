Malayalam
Soubin Shahir's 'Ela Veezha Poonchira' is a neatly packed thriller | Review

Princy Alexander
Published: July 15, 2022 02:28 PM IST Updated: July 15, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Soubin Shahir, Sudhy Koppa
The first part of the movie gives us a glimpse of the work schedule of the officers at the police station. Movie posters: IMDB
Topic | Movie Review

'Ilaveezhapoonchira', a high-range hamlet in Kottayam, is best known for its view of the frolicking hills and the Malankara dam. These stunning visuals find its place in Shahi Kabir's directorial venture 'Ela Veezha Poonchira', which released in theatres on July 15.

The movie starts by showing Madhu, a policeman played by Soubin Shaheer, who is in charge of a wireless police station, situated on top of the hill. He is accompanied by two other cops, played by Jude Athany Joseph and Sudhy Koppa.

The first part of the movie gives us a glimpse of the work schedule of the officers at the police station, managing the wireless transmissions of the four adjoining districts.

The movie soon turns intense after a body part is discovered on the premises of the station. Both Madhu and Sudhy (Sudhy Koppa) become part of the investigation. Emotions and suspicions run high, building the plot of the story.

Those familiar with Shahi Kabir's earlier works-'Joseph' and 'Naayattu', in which he worked as the scriptwriter, would know that he is no novice when it comes to suspense crime thrillers. He knows how to weave in the tension needed for such stories. However, his strength is his ability to tell a story fluidly without unnecessary sub-plots to confuse the audience who are smoothly navigating the twists and turns in both the story and the characters.

The film rides high on suspense, which continues till the very last scene. The eery soundtrack adds justice to the film, which is devoid of any songs. All the actors have done justice to their role. Soubin, whose recent choice of films had given way to a lot of criticism, looks like he is in a comfortable space in the movie. The actor, known mostly for his comic roles, once again proves that he is very comfortable shouldering a movie that requires him to play intense characters. Though we do miss his humour at times, it's nice to see him experimenting with his roles.

Sudhy Koppa is equally good in the movie. The makers have carefully construed his role giving several layers to his character as the movie progresses. The rest of the actors are all equally good.

Nidhish G and Shaji Marad are the scriptwriters for the film. Without much drama or dialogue, the movie manages to keep the audience hooked till the very last scene, balancing pathos and suspense subtly and effectively.

 

