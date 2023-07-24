Suriya's fans electrocuted to death while putting up banner on his birthday

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere of actor Suriya's birthday, a devastating tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh, claiming the lives of two devoted fans. Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, both college students from Narasaraopet Mandal, met with a fatal accident while trying to put up a banner of their beloved star in Palnadu district.

The incident occurred in Mopulavaripalem village, where the two young men were attempting to install the banner. However, the tragic mishap unfolded as an iron rod from the flexi banner accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire, leading to electrocution.

Both Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai lost their lives on the spot. The local authorities responded promptly, and the bodies were sent for postmortem at Narasaraopet government hospital. The entire community has been left in shock and mourning as the news spread like wildfire.

In the wake of this devastating incident, a family member of one of the victims expressed their anguish and pointed fingers at the college, raising concerns about safety measures during such activities.

Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai were both in the second year of a private degree college in Narasaraopet. Their dedication and admiration for actor Suriya had led them to participate in what should have been a joyous celebration.