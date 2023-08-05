Malayalam
Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor take centre stage in 'The Archies' first look

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 04:25 PM IST
The Archies
The Archies poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Exciting news in the world of cinema! Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently unveiled the first look motion posters of the talented actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Archies'. Stepping into the spotlight, Zoya introduced Suhana Khan's character, Veronica Lodge, with the tagline 'Sassy to classy and everything in between. The world better watch out for Veronica Lodge 'cause here she comes.'

Equally beautiful, Khushi Kapoor's character, Betty Kapoor, was introduced by the director as 'the girl next door who won't be taken for granted'.

But that's not all, Zoya also introduced actors Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot, adding more intrigue to the film. Created by the talented Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' promises to be an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book, bringing an exciting twist to the screen. While the release date remains a mystery, the anticipation for this Netflix offering is undoubtedly building.

