Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty's click graces Nazriya's birthday message to Fahadh Faasil

Our Correspondent
Published: August 08, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Nazriya, Fahadh, Mammootty
She consistently ensures to celebrate Fahadh’s birthday in style. Photo: Instagram/Nazriya Nazim
Topic | Entertainment News

On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, what was particularly special about Nazriya’s birthday wish was the photo that was shared! The still, which had Nazriya posing with Fahadh, was captured by Mammootty.

“Happy birthday, my star. Love you, Shanu. There's no one like you! The best is yet to come. The bestest friend. We love you. Sharing this picture taken by our favourite Mammootty,” she captioned the photo.

She consistently ensures to celebrate Fahadh’s birthday in style. Since Fahadh isn’t active on social media, it is only through Nazriya sharing these pictures that people can catch glimpses of Fahad’s family. On his 41st birthday, she even wore a hat with ‘Fafa’ written on it to commemorate his special day.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.