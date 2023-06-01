Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya pay homage to Mollywood production controller Thahir Mattanchery

Mollywood artists paid homage to noted cinematographer Sameer Thahir's father's Thahir Mattanchery who was laid to rest in Kochi on Wednesday. Actors Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Amal Neerad and Jyothirmayi are among those who paid homage to Sameer's father.

Thahir Mattanchery was a well-known production controller in Mollywood. He worked in several new age films like 'Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi', 'Thamaasha', 'Sudani From Nigeria' and 'Thallumaalla', among others.

He has also acted in a web-series in Malayalam. Thahir has another son Sanu Thahir who also works as an executive producer in Mollywood.

Thahir who was residing at Souhrada Lane, near Mathrubhum Junction in Kaloor, had started off as a location manager in films in 1995.

He then went on to work as a production manager and a production executive. He started off as a production controller in Sameer's directorial film 'Neelakaasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi'.