'Kushi' trailer: This Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha film promises to be a visual treat

Kushi, the much awaited pan-Indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be releasing in theatres on September 1. The trailer of the film, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a visual treat. The chemistry between the lead actors, the interesting premise of the story and the songs by music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab promise the film will be a compelling watch.

The movie, according to the makers will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Actors Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Sharanya Pon Vannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep, among others will also play prominent roles in the film.

G Murali who cranked the camera for hit films like the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali', 'Madras', among others is the cinematographer of 'Kushi'. The makeup is by Basha, while Rajesh, Harman Kaur and Pallavi Singh are the costume designers. Peter Hein is the stunt master in the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.