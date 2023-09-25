Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Kushi' locks its OTT release date

Earlier this month, 'Kushi', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, made its theatrical debut, much to the delight of fans of the lead actors. Released on September 1, the movie stood out as a rare romantic gem in the midst of the action and thriller-dominated Telugu cinema.

Exciting news now emerges as 'Kushi' is gearing up for its digital premiere. Netflix has officially announced that 'Kushi' will be available for streaming from October 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. For those who missed the cinematic experience, the film can be savoured online starting this upcoming Sunday.

This pan-Indian production boasts a talented ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep, all of whom played significant roles, supported by the production prowess of Mythri Movie Makers. The film's melodious soundtrack was crafted by the skilled composer Hesham Abdul Wahab.