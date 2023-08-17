Aneesh Upasana shares experience of watching live Mohanlal's power-packed performance in 'Jailer'

Social media can’t get enough of 'Jailer' and some of its adrenaline-pumping scenes. Especially that climactic stretch that witnessed high-octane action by the superstars of Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi along with Thalaivar Rajini.

Photographer and filmmaker Aneesh Upasana had the opportunity to witness Mohanlal's thrilling climax action sequence in person. According to his account, the atmosphere at the Chennai location was electrifying.

"When the assistant director came to call Lal sir, I asked him discreetly, 'He is going to rock, right?'"



"He laughed and the meaning of which I only understood later. At that moment Lal sir came out from the caravan."

Mohanlal: “You haven’t gone yet, Upasana?”

Aneesh Upasana: “No sir, I wanted to see you in the outfit.”

M: “So how is it?”

AU: “Mind-blowing, sir.”

"He smiled and walked towards the shooting spot. It was an open ground and was scorching hot. There were four cameras. A burnt lorry was lying in front of Lal sir. I also approached the spot behind Lal sir. I was totally sunburnt. I could hear the director’s (Nelson) voice. “Lal sir, are you ready?” “Ready sir,” replied Lal sir. “Roll camera... action!” came the director's command. Lal sir took a step forward and put a cigar on his lips. Oh man! Goosebumps! I even thought of sitting down on the road and screaming in excitement. But I was wary of the bouncers. After the take, I asked Lal sir, “Sir, shall I go?” “So fast?” “I got what I wanted.”

"He gave me a slight smile."

"While walking back, I noticed the assistant director, who was still smiling at me. It was at that moment that I finally understood the significance of his laughter outside the caravan."