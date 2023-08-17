Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth give fans a night to remember

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left the audience mesmerised as they danced together to the title track of the upcoming movie 'Kushi' during a live concert in Hyderabad recently. Samantha, wore a black and white lehenga and crop top, while Vijay wore a vest and cream-coloured trousers. Vijay lifted Samantha and made her sway in his arms, setting the stage on fire. They later interacted with the audience.

While many were in awe of Vijay's style during the musical launch, some compared his dressing style with Ranveer Singh, who has a flair for eccentric and quirky clothing. The musical launch was also attended by the film's music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi, who also performed on stage.

Samantha who plays the character Aradhya in the film, which will hit theatres on September 1, skipped the trailer launch event in Hyderabad recently. She, however, made it up for her fans at the film's musical launch, which was held at HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad.