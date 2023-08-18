Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

‘Pushpa’ makers on why they decided to foray into Mollywood with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’

Princy Alexander
Princy Alexander
Published: August 18, 2023 10:36 AM IST Updated: August 18, 2023 04:19 PM IST
'Nadikar Thilakam' features Tovino Thomas in the lead. First look poster of Nadikar Thilakam: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind blockbuster films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Janatha Garage’ have revealed why they decided to foray into Malayalam with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’. According to Telugu film producer Naveen Yerneni, the production house hopes to be associated with more Malayalam movies in the future since they see a lot of potential in the industry.

“We decided to bankroll Nadikar Thilakam because of the director. Also, we loved the story,” said the producer. “We love Malayalam movies and would love to be associated with them in the future,” he said, while addressing the media during the ‘Kushi’ trailer launch.

‘Nadikar Thilakam’ is bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movie Makers helmed by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Allan Antony’s and Anoop Venugopal’s Godspeed. Lal Jr who helmed movies like ‘Honey Bee’ and ‘Driving Licence’ is directing the film ‘Nadigar Thilakam’ that revolves around a fictional superstar David Padikkal. A source close to the Telugu industry say Mythri Movie Makers will venture independently in Malayalam only in the next couple of years. “They are looking for big names and big talents to invest in Mollywood extensively. Hope that will happen soon,” said the source.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.