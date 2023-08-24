National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Best Actors; Indrans bags special mention

Allu Arjun has bagged the Best Actor award for Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise' in the 69th National Film Awards declared today.
Alia Bhatt, who played the titular character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Kriti Sanon, who essayed a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' have shared the best actress award for 2021. Nikhil Mahajan, who helmed the Marathi movie 'Godavari' won the award for Best Director. 'RRR', directed by S S Rajamouli was named Best Popular Film. 'The Kashmir Files', which had its share of controversies post release, secured the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film.
For her performance in 'The Kashmir Files', Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actor award.
Pankaj Tripathi won the award for Best Supporting Actor (male) for the film 'Mimi'. Kerala's Indrans received 'special mention' for his performance in the Malayalam movie 'Home'. The movie 'Home' directed by Rojin Thomas also bagged the award for Best Malayalam film.
Malayalam makes a mark
Meanwhile, Malayalam films won big at the national awards. While Indrans and the movie 'Home' headlined Kerala's success, 'Nayattu' that featured Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles, won the national award for Best Screenplay (Original).
'Meppadiyan', which was produced by Unni Mukundan, who also played the lead role, bagged the Indira Gandhi award for best debut film of a director. Krishand's 'Aavasavyuham', won the award for Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation.
A total of 31 films were considered in the final round in the Feature Films category while 23 films were considered in the Non-Feature film category. As many as 280 movies were sent for the awards.
List of winners:
Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co