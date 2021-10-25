Dhoti-clad Dhanush receives Best Actor award, family cheers on

Dhanush was feted with the Best Actor honour on Monday as the 67th National Film Awards were handed out to the winners in New Delhi on Monday.

The awards which were announced earlier this year were presented to the winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at a function held at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee shared the Best Actor awards for Tamil film 'Asuran' and 'Bhonsle', respectively.

Dhanush turned heads as he arrived in his typical dhoti-clad avatar. He kept it all simple in a white shirt and mundu.

🔥 Some person's asked who is dhanush ? What dhanush is actor ?

💯 He don't talk more.. Just Proved yes I am the Actor.. What a person 🔥💯 Proudly say i am big fan of #Dhanush @dhanushkraja 🥳 #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/SPuSo1cKw9 — Afri sha (@Afrisha18) October 25, 2021

Netizens applauded him for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature.

He was seen sitting beside his wife Aishwarya a row behind father-in-law Rajinikanth, who was bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, and his wife Lata.

Meanwhile, Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film has been written and directed by Priyadarshan, and stars Mohanlal. The actor was also present at the awards show. Producer Antony Perumbavoor received the award.

'Helen' makers Noble Babu and Mathukutty Xavier too took home the awards.

Vijay Sethupathy was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Tamil film 'Super Deluxe'. He too was seen in a dhoti.

'Chhicchore' director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the Best Film Award to late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performances in the Hindi films 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

'The Tashkent Files' won two awards - Best Supporting Actress, which went to Pallavi Joshi and for Best Dialogue Writer.

The 67th National Awards were delayed since last year due to the pandemic.