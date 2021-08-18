Movie Review | Home, where emotions have no bridles

As a tale packed with loads of warmth, Home sails smoothly leaving enough room to feel, think, fret and rejoice. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, Home depicts the tight and loose chords of family ties.

The title suggests the milieu where the drama has been pitched in. A father, mother, their grown-up sons and an ailing grandpa make the home. The father, Oliver Twist -- a Dickensian inspiration -- is a grounded and timid human soul overwhelmed by the technological advances around him.

Meanwhile, the elder son Antony Oliver Twist, a film director who has delivered a hit in his debut movie, is a victim of his own image trap. He has to deal with a spasmodic love relation, a nagging but good at heart film producer and a looming threat of financial liabilities.

The younger son, a happy-go-lucky social media geek, is loud in expressing his feelings and maintains the 'cheer' factor in the family. Kuttiyamma, the mother, represents the anxious guardian in any household busy juggling with the chores and charting her plans for the future of her children.

The drama dwells on this filial fabric for most of the time until it veers into a different premise. The dialogues go overboard at times, but find the grip soon and chugs ahead engagingly. There are several comic gags mostly ingrained right inside the storyline, making timely flourishes.

There are some adjunct tales, latched to main plot, which remain untold, but can be surmised from gestures, adding to the beauty of the narrative. Here, Indrans excels as a man of stories who subtly carries his past without a fuss.

In essence, Home narrates the tale of human emotions pegged at different levels of age, situation, perspective and approach and the longing to breach the mind's borders to find some space. Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Manju Pillai and Nalsen K Gafoor excel in their roles.

In addition, noteworthy performance of an array of actors including Johny Antony, Vijay Babu, Srikant Murali, Shaju K S, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Anoop Menon, Kainakary Thankaraj, Deepa Thomas, Priyanka Nair, Asha Arvind, Minon, Ashlin Joseph, KPSC Lalitha lent an arresting momentum to the narrative.

The beautiful songs by Rahul Subrahmanian and brilliant visuals captured by Neil D' Cuncha blend with the emotions to form a mesmerising treat. The movie also deals with various aspects of communication gadgets and the disastrous outcomes of using them without proper knowledge. The scenes pitting the loser in the race against the winner at times make the contrast far too obvious, but the narrative blisters get vanished as the bigger saga unfolds.

The story drags on occasionally, leaves gaps and gets predictable, but it has enough stunners as well to get you to the zenith of the drama. Released on Amazon Prime, Home makes for a delightful watch for a thorough entertainment for movie lovers of all groups