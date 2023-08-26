'Sathyaprem Ki Katha', 'Kurukkan', 'Bro': New OTT releases to binge-watch this Onam

This Onam season, here are a bunch of new films - Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films - that are streaming on major OTT platforms.

Bro

This film featuring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Samuthirakani is a fantasy drama, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham'. The film also features Priya Prakash Varrier and Brahmanandam in significant roles. 'Bro' basically deals with a man's chance to rectify the mistakes he committed in his past life.

Streaming on Netflix

'Aakhri Sach'

This web-series is based on a real-life incident that shocked the country's conscience. The infamous Burari deaths was a mass ritual suicide, which took place in 2018 in Delhi. In 'Aakhri Sach', Tamannaah Bhatia plays Anya, an investigative officer who only has a set of diaries, which will help her solve the mystery.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Sathyaprem Ki Katha

The movie follows Sathyaprem (Aaryan) in his quest for love, eventually falling in love with Katha (Advani). Their marriage hits a rocky terrain when Sathyaprem confronts a major 'truth', which tests their bond. The film promises a perfect blend of romance, drama and comedy.

Streaming on Prime Video

Kurukkan

Vineeth plays a cop investigating a murder in the movie directed by Jayalal Divakaran. Sreenivasan, meanwhile plays a false witness who is used by the police in several trials. Shine Tom Chacko plays a newspaper boy in the film, which also features Ansiba, Shine Tom Chacko, Mareena and Srikanth Murali.

Streaming on Manorama Max

Madhura Manohara Moham

The movie is a family entertainer with a fresh plot. It revolves around a family of four, including three siblings and their mother played by Bindu Panicker. Rajisha Vijayan plays Meera, the responsible sibling in the family. 'Mukundan Unni Associates' fame Meenakshi Warrier also plays a significant role in the film. Stephy Zaviour who is a sought-after costume designer in Mollywood had spent five years making the film, which is her debut directorial work.

Streaming on HR OTT

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, this engrossing four-part docuseries explores the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, better known internationally as AP Dhillon, the self-made superstar. The documentary sets off on a journey that follows his extraordinary career, starting from the charming village of Gurdaspur in Punjab to the stunning vistas of British Columbia, Canada, with exclusive access.

Streaming on Prime Video