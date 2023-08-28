Singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to fashion influencer Aashna Shroff

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has recently gotten engaged to his girlfriend, fashion influencer Aashna Shroff. He revealed the news on Monday afternoon, and the couple commemorated this significant

In the first image, the singer is seen going down on his knees and putting a ring on Aashna’s finger. The second photograph has the two cherishing the moment and laughing.

In the third picture, Armaan is seen giving a soft kiss to Aashna on her forehead.

“And our forever has only just begun,” he wrote as the caption.

Armaan and Aashna were dating for years and have now, finally made it official. However, they have not disclosed when they will get married.

Armaan is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam. In 2006, he took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but was eliminated after finishing eighth. He is the brother of music composer Amaal Mallik.

He is known for songs such as ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Control’, Sab Tera’, ‘Boldo Na Zara’, and ‘Sleepless Nights’ among many others.

(With IANS inputs)