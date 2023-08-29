Mollywood stars unite to spread Onam joy and unity among fans

As the joyous occasion of Onam dawns, Mollywood stars have come together to spread festive vibes and evoke happiness among fans. Leading the way, legendary actor Mohanlal shared his Onam wishes with a stunning photo, dressed in traditional attire and a message that read, 'Happy Onam'.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media features Mammootty on the set of his upcoming film 'Bramayugam', celebrating Onam by serving an Onasadhya to the entire crew, including young talent Arjun Ashokan. Joining the festive spirit, Tovino Thomas shared a beautiful photo with his wife, extending warm Onam wishes to his fans both in the picture and through a social media post.

Not to be left behind, Prithviraj also took to social media, sending out his Onam greetings with the words, 'Happy Onam to all of you from us!'