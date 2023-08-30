Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dileep and Kavya illuminate Onam celebrations with elegance and joy

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Dileep and family
Dileep and family. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Embracing the festive fervour with an air of elegance and joy, Dileep and Kavya, along with their delightful family, made their Onam celebrations a standout affair. Amidst the cultural vibrancy of Chennai, the couple and their loved ones commemorated the occasion in their signature style, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their admirers.

In this picturesque scene of togetherness, Kavya and Meenakshi, a vision of grace, donned the timeless Kasavu sarees, a traditional attire that encapsulates the essence of the season.

Draped in a resplendent green pattu Paavada blouse, Mahalakshmi epitomized the innocence and beauty that radiate from this cherished festival. Her presence added an extra layer of delight to the gathering, capturing the hearts of everyone around with her infectious laughter and boundless energy.

RELATED ARTICLES

As for Dileep, his upcoming release 'Bandra' has been a subject of great anticipation and excitement. Set to grace the silver screen, this Arun Gopy starrer promises to be a cinematic experience.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.