Aparna made a video call to her mother moments before her death

Our Correspondent
Published: September 01, 2023 07:43 PM IST
Aparna Nair has been part of television soaps like 'Athmasakhi', 'Chandanamazha', among others.
Topic | Entertainment News

Television actor Aparna Nair, who was found dead at her house at Karamana here on Thursday, had made a video call to her mother, just moments before her death.

Aparna had called her mother at 6 pm. According to police reports, the actor had been brought dead at a private hospital at 7.30 pm. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to her mother, Aparna sounded distressed about some issues at home. Her husband said she was found hanging inside the house. Aparna is survived by her two children. The 33-year-old actor has been part of television soaps like 'Athmasakhi', 'Chandanamazha', 'Deva Sparsham', and 'Mythili Veendum Varunnu'.

She also acted in movies such as ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’, ‘Kalki’, ‘Megha Theertham’, ‘Achayans’, ‘Mudhugauv’, among others. The police are collecting statements from her sister, mother, and her husband.

