Navya Nair responds to controversy with cryptic Instagram post

Our Correspondent
Published: September 02, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Navya Nair
Navya Nair. Photo: Instagram/@navyanair143
Topic | Entertainment News

Navya Nair's cryptic Instagram post appears to be her response to the critics amidst the recent controversy. Alongside a dance video, her caption reads, 'Continue dancing even in times of despair. Amidst intense battles, even when your wounds are fresh and bleeding, dance on in that crimson tide'. She accompanied her post with the hashtag #lethimwhoiswithoutsincastthefirststone.

Navya found herself at the centre of a storm when allegations surfaced that she had received gifts from IRS officer Sachin Sawant, who was subsequently arrested in a money laundering case. Navya's family maintained that she only knew him as a neighbour in Mumbai. The actor faced a barrage of cyber attacks in the wake of this controversy.

