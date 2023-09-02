Mistaken identity! Cyberbullies target cricketer Jayasuriya over namesake actor's viral speech

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has become the target of trolls on social media days after Mollywood actor Jayasurya lashed out against the LDF Government for failing to address issues plaguing farmers in Kerala.

On Friday, the cricketer's Facebook page was flooded with comments, mostly in Malayalam, from left sympathisers who threatened to boycott him and his movies.

Some of them went to the extent of asking him to do some research on Kerala before passing comments on the minister. Some, who were well aware they were targeting the former Lankan captain, also threatened to remove the 'spring' in his bat, referring to Sanath's batting prowess.

Actor Jayasurya had recently slammed the Kerala Government over its handling of the issues faced by farmers, during the agricultural fest ‘Karshikolsavam’ at Kalamassery. He also highlighted the problems faced by a set of farmers, who were forced to go on a hunger protest even on Thiruvonam Day as the Supplyco was yet to pay their dues for the paddy procured.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Agriculture P Prasad responded that Jayasurya's remark was just a sham.