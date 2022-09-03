Jayasurya's fan for 20 years: Actor's gesture will melt your hearts

Jayasurya who debuted with ‘Ooma Penninu Uriyada Payyan’ is a household name in Malayalam cinema today. Over the years, he has shifted gears and managed to stun us with his versatility and his ability to go that extra mile for his characters. It’s no wonder that he has a steady fan following. Recently Jayasurya shared a story of one such fan on social media.

Her name is Neethu Justine and since the time of his debut, she has been his die-hard fan according to Jayasurya. He shared a cartoon video explaining how exactly she became his fan. In the video, you can see Jayasurya’s unexpected call to Neethu, followed by his visit and how overwhelmed she was by his gesture.

“20 years ago, when I made my debut in Malayalam cinema through ‘Ooma Penninu Uriyada Payyan’, this little girl has been my fan. And I never knew. I can feel her love and admiration for me through this gift Neethu gave me after 20 years,” the actor wrote after sharing the video.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya has several noteworthy projects coming up. There is his magnum opus big-budget 3-D film ‘Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer’, directed by Rojin Thomas. Reportedly made on a budget of 75 crores, the film will be shot in two parts, with Gokulam films bankrolling the project. Kathanar was a priest with supernatural powers who lived in the 8th century. Previously there was a television series called ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar’ based on the priest, and it was a huge success. And the Nadirshah directed ‘Eesho’ is all geared up for an OTT release.