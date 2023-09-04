Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas headed for divorce after 4 years of marriage: Reports

Recent developments in the relationship of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner suggest that they are facing a significant crisis, potentially leading to divorce. Sources with close ties to the couple have disclosed that Joe has been engaging in consultations with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, seriously considering the possibility of ending his marriage to Sophie. A noticeable indication of the strain in their relationship is Joe's choice to stop wearing his wedding ring, a detail that often sparks attention within celebrity circles.

Their journey as a couple began in 2016 when they first connected, and this blossomed into a romantic relationship. The whirlwind romance led to their engagement in 2017 and a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, just after the Billboard Music Awards. Following their marriage, they started a family, welcoming their first child in 2020 and their second in 2022.

However, as recent reports suggest, their relationship has hit turbulent waters. The possibility of divorce now looms, casting a shadow over what was once considered a fairytale celebrity romance.