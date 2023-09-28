Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's second daughter's name revealed amid divorce battle

Singer Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner have disclosed the name of their second daughter. According to custody filings obtained by Page Six, they've named their 1-year-old daughter 'Delphine.' The couple, who already have a 3-year-old daughter named Willa, have been private about their youngest child since her birth in July 2022. Turner recently used the name in court documents, where she requested a delay in her divorce from Jonas as they work out custody arrangements.

These court filings were made shortly before the estranged couple decided to keep their daughters in New York while navigating their divorce and custody arrangements. On September 5, Jonas filed for divorce, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage. The following day, they issued a joint statement on Instagram, announcing their mutual decision to amicably end their four-year marriage.