Suriya's mass action scene in 'Jai Bhim' was cut on actor's insistence. See viral clip

A deleted clip of 'Jai Bhim' featuring Suriya and Jaimol, released by the makers, has gone viral. In the clip, Suriya who plays advocate Chandru can be seen performing some mass action sequences as he attempts to rescue a couple who are attacked by goons as they step out of the registrar's office. Though there were plans to initially include the scene, the makers decided against it. Reportedly, Suriya himself had told the makers to remove the scene from the movie as he felt it took the focus away from the characters played by Lijo Mol and Manikandan.

Many people appreciated the move, saying Suriya made the right decision. They also opined the scene would have diluted the gravity of the subject.

The film pivots around lawyer Chandru’s fight for tribal woman Sengini’s rights. Lijo Mol has aced Sengini. The film is directed by journalist and filmmaker Jnanavel.

Earlier too, an action sequence was deleted from 'Soorarai Pottru' upon Surya’s insistence as he felt it would take away the focus from the story.