Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Theatre in UK plays second half of 'Jawan' before interval, leaves fans disappointed

Our Correspondent
Published: September 12, 2023 06:06 PM IST
Sahir Rashid said she had been very excited about watching an SRK film in theatres after long. Video still | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Cinema-goers who visited a popular theatre to watch the Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' were left disappointed after the theatre accidentally played the second half of the movie first! The incident came to light when a popular content creator Sahir Rashid posted a video, expressing her shock over the incident.

According to her, the audience were surprised to see the interval block appear though the villain played by Vijay Sethupathi already met his fate. “The cinemas trolled us. The film got over in one hour and 10 minutes. We were bewildered to see the interval block after the villain met his end. That's when we realised they skipped the first half,” she said.

She also added that the theatre was responsible for disappointing her and demanded she be refunded for every ticket she books in the next one year.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie. @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans (sic),” she wrote.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.