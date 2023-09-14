Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Meera Nandan gets engaged to Sreeju

Our Correspondent
Published: September 14, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Meera Nandan, Sreeju
Meera Nandan, Sreeju. Photo: Instagram/Meera Nandan
Topic | Entertainment News

Meera Nandan's engagement was an intimate affair attended by a select group of her closest friends and relatives. Kavya Madhavan, Srinda, and Ann Augustine from the film industry were among the attendees. The groom, Sreeju, is based in London. The photographs from the event were shared on the Instagram pages of Lights on Creations. Meera and Sreeju initially connected on a matrimonial site and later met in Dubai.

A caption beneath the photographs read, 'They first met on a matrimonial site, and after their families' approval, Sreeju travelled to Dubai. Their love story began from there.'

Meera began her career as an anchor and made her acting debut in 'Mulla' opposite Dileep. She went on to portray various intriguing characters in Malayalam cinema, including roles in 'Puthiya Mukham,' 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty,' and 'Apothecary.' She also ventured into Tamil with 'Valmiki,' Telugu with 'Jai Bolo,' and Kannada with 'Karodpathi.' In 2017, she took a break from films and is currently working as an RJ in Dubai. She recently made a guest appearance in 'Nnalum Entaliya.'

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.