'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha rubbishes rumours of her getting married

In response to recent marriage rumours circulating on social media, Trisha has decided to address the speculations directly. The actor, who is currently immersed in the filming of Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Leo,' alongside Vijay, took to Twitter to set the record straight.

In her tweet, she urged those responsible for spreading the rumours to cease and desist, stating, "You know who you are and your team. Keep calm and stop rumouring"

DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”,

“KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING”

CHEERS! — Trish (@trishtrashers) September 21, 2023

Trisha has faced marriage speculations with co-actors in the past as well. Back in 2015, her engagement to businessman Varun Maniyan made headlines, but after three months, she called off the engagement and also withdrew from a film he was producing.

Trisha's most recent notable release was Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan,' and she is eagerly awaiting the release of Arun Vaseegaran's 'The Road,' scheduled for October 6th. Fans can also look forward to 'Leo,' set to hit screens on October 19th, along with her other projects, including Mohanlal's 'Ram' and Tovino Thomas's 'Identity.'