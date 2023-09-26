Malayalam
Entertainment

New bride Parineeti Chopra trolled for 'simple' wedding look

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 05:54 PM IST
Some people criticised her for wearing non-traditional attire soon after her wedding. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's wedding look is being trolled mercilessly on social media. The actor, who got married to her beau and AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday, had opted for a pastel-colored lehenga for her wedding.

Many people opined the look was too minimal and simple for an Indian bride. Many also compared her look with her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who got married in Udaipur in 2018. Priyanka's photographer Joseph Radhik also went to the extent of sharing PeeCee's wedding look and praising her choice of colour for her wedding.

However, some people came to Parineeti's defense saying she looked regal in her wedding attire. Others also schooled Joseph for trying to pit two sisters – Priyanka and Parineeti are cousins – against each other.

Meanwhile, another video of Parineeti stepping out of a car wearing an off-shoulder kaftan post her wedding is also being trolled. “Why is she wearing non-traditional wear soo soon after her marriage,” wrote one user. “Parineeti seriously needs a stylist,” another person wrote. The newlywed couple returned to Delhi on Tuesday for extended celebrations.

