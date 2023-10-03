‘Thalaivar’ in Thiruvananthapuram; dubs new film a tremendous mass entertainer

Style Mannan Rajinikanth has flown down to Thiruvananthapuram to shoot for his new film, which the Tamil superstar himself dubbed as a “tremendous mass entertainer with a social message”.

Dressed in a casual outfit, ‘Thalaivar’ flashed his bright smile and greeted his fans, who had thronged the airport, with folded hands as his simplicity bowled them over.

The 72-year-old actor, who is basking in the remarkable success of ‘Jailer’, will spend 10 days in Kerala's state capital to shoot the T J Gnanavel directorial, temporarily titled ‘Thalaivar 170’.

The superstar will be staying at a five-star hotel in Kovalam. The shooting of scenes in Kerala will be at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, and a house at Shankumugham.

Earlier, Rajini told the waiting media at Chennai airport that the new project will be a tremendous mass entertainer with a good social message.

This is the first time that a Rajini film is being shot in Thiruvananthapuram. The film casts an impressive star lineup, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Rana Daggubati.

‘Thalaivar 170’ will see Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen space with Rajini in his 170th film after a long gap of 32 years. Movie buffs have high expectations of the film since it is the second project of Gnanavel after his directorial debut, ‘Jai Bhim’, which was a massive hit.