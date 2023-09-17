'Manasilayo saare' line was Nelson's idea: Vinayakan

It is unusual that a Rajinikanth film would have no punch dialogues for Rajinikanth! Take 'Jailer' for instance, the best punchline comes from the antagonist Varman (Vinayakan)— “Manasilayo saare.” Many are under the impression that since it is a Malayalam dialogue, it was Vinayakan’s contribution. But in a recent interview with Manorama news, the actor revealed that it was Nelson’s idea. Including the other iconic line— “I am 100% professional.”

“That’s Nelson’s creation. I have known him for a long time. He affectionately calls me ‘Chetta’. When he came home with the first script of Jailer, I byhearted it, making my wife listen to it. But when I went to the sets, that scene wasn’t there. I said ‘Daivamee’ out of anxiety. Nelson actually witnessed my acting only then. That’s when he understood how I should be dealt with as an actor. And he operated accordingly,” said the actor.

Vinayakan says Nelson gave him absolute freedom on the sets. It came to a point when only communication was necessary. “You have that body language, and you just need to communicate that in this sequence,” was what Nelson told him. That was how Nelson created those iconic dialogues for Vinayakan. Rest was history!