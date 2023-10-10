Malayalam
Tovino Thomas, Akshay Kumar hit the gym. Chance or planned meeting? Fans speculate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 04:52 PM IST
The two are reportedly in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter | Tovino Thomas
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Tovino Thomas who is currently one of the busiest actors in Mollywood met Bollywood star at a gym recently. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of the two together with an interesting caption. “I thought I knew the khel. Then I met the real khiladi!,' wrote the actor. Tovino was referring to Akshay Kumar's 'Khiladi', which hit theatres in 1992. The film was a massive success and was released as part of a series – 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994), 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' (1995), 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' (1996), 'Mr. and Mrs'.

In the photo, both the actors can be seen in black gym attire. Though the meeting seems coincidental, a section of netizens think the two are collaborating for a project. However, there are reports that both Tovino and Akshay are in Hyderbad for their respective film shoots, following which, they met at the gym. Tovino Thomas, whose film '2018' has been selected as India's official entry at the Oscars 2024, has a string of upcoming releases. Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', which is the sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG- Oh My God', recently started streaming on Netflix. The movie, directed by Amit Rai, revolves around sex education.

