Justin Bieber sparks controversy with misguided post on Israel-Hamas conflict

Pop star Justin Bieber is receiving backlash due to a recent post about the Israel-Hamas conflict. He initially shared a message on his Instagram page, stating, 'Praying for Israel', with an image of Gaza's destruction, intending to support Israel. Realizing his mistake, he promptly deleted the post and re-shared a revised message: 'Praying for Israel'.

Before this, he had posted, "Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I’m pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us (sic)."

Even though Bieber removed the Gaza-related post, it drew significant attention and criticism from his followers. Many accused him of a lack of understanding. On October 7, Israelis faced a barrage of missiles from Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, leading to many celebrities expressing their thoughts. Kylie Jenner also faced backlash for showing support for Israel in her posts.