'Munich' to 'Paradise Now': Five heartfelt movies revolving around the Palestine-Israeli conflict

The Israeli-Palestine conflict has escalated over the past few days now. Thousands perished in the war and millions of people were displaced. While several movies have captured the conflict in several ways, we take a look at five heartfelt films that will expose you to the core issue and people who live in the midst of the conflict.

'Munich'

This 2005 movie is based on the kidnapping and cold-blooded murder of 11 Israeli athletes and officials who attended the 1972 Olympics in Munich, West Germany. The film directed by Steven Spielberg explores the aftermath of the killings by a Palestinian terror outfit called 'Black September' and how a group of men – including a Mossad agent, driver, toy-maker former Israeli soldier, an antiques dealer and a document forger – are assigned the task of tracking down and assassinating the Black September members. As the team tracks down every member, they start questioning the ethics of what they do. The revenge drama was praised for its direction and performances and also for bringing to the fore, the futility of an 'eye for an eye'.

'Raid on Entebbe'

This 1977 film was based on Operation Entebbe, a rescue operation planned by the Israel government after four Palestinian terrorists hijacked the Air France Airbus A300 carrying several Israeli passengers. The film focuses on the daredevil rescue operations from the Entebbe airport in Uganda. The operation titled 'Operation Thunderbolt' was particularly difficult because the terrorists had the support of the Ugandan President Idi Abin. The role of the Israeli forces, the helplessness of the victims and the adrenaline-rushing incidents make 'Raid on Entebbe' a great watch. The film received the Golden Globe award for 'Best Motion Picture- Made for Television'.

'Ajami'

This film, which was co-written by Scandar Copti (a Palestinian) and Yaron Shani (an Israeli Jew), revolves around the lives of Muslims and Christians who live in Jaffa in Tel Aviv, Israel. There are several characters in the movie, who are all impoverished and face a lot of conflict. The movie exposes the viewer to the stark reality of life in the Israeli-Arab world. The violence, love and social issues are also portrayed in detail in this movie.

'Paradise Now'

The film is based on two Palestinian suicide bombers who are entrusted with the task of detonating their respective explosive bombs at the military check point in Tel Aviv. The two set out for the explosion, disguised as Isreali citizens in the pretext of attending a marriage. The incidents that take place as they cross the Israeli border, the emotional and psychological factors that contribute to them becoming suicide bombers have been sensitively portrayed in the movie, which won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Foreign Film.

'Lemon Tree'

This poignant and beautiful tale of a Palestinian woman's fight to prevent Israeli officials from uprooting the trees in her lemon grove has been screened at various film festivals across the world. The Israeli Secret Service sees the lemon grove as a threat to Israeli defense Minister Israel Navon since he lives next to the Palestinian woman Salma's house. The officials plan to uproot all the trees, but Salma and her lawyer decide to take the case to the Supreme Court. The movie dwells on various subjects and also the need for human empathy and emotion.