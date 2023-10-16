Prithviraj turns 41: Here are 5 of his most iconic movies

Today marks the 41st birthday of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after and accomplished actors in Malayalam cinema, and fans from all over the country are showering him with their best wishes. On this special occasion, let's revisit 5 of his most iconic films.

Nandanam

Nandanam marked Prithviraj's debut in 2002, under the direction of Ranjith. In the film, he portrayed the character Manu, who, while visiting his grandmother, falls in love with Balamani (Navya Nair), his grandmother's maid. Their on-screen chemistry was lauded, and the movie became a significant success, establishing Prithviraj as a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema that year.

Vellithira

Prithviraj's portrayal of 'Style Raj' in the movie Vellithira has left an indelible mark on Malayalee audiences. With his unique style and captivating mannerisms, Raj charmed the viewers. The film revolves around the story of Thatha (Navya Nair), who falls in love with Style Raj, a movie projector operator who arrives in her village. Through this role, Prithviraj demonstrated his versatility, showing that he could effortlessly handle humorous characters. Additionally, he solidified his image as a romantic hero, earning a vast and dedicated female fan base

Ayalum Njanum Thammil

'Ayalum Njanum Thammil', directed by Lal Jose, stands as one of Prithviraj's most outstanding performances. In the film, he takes on the character of Dr Ravi Tharakan, initially a carefree college student whose perspective on medicine undergoes a profound transformation during his internship at Redemption Hospital in Munnar, under the guidance of the senior doctor, Samuel (Prathap Pothan). The movie delves into the domain of medicine, emphasizing the dedication required of doctors and the consequences when they deviate from their professional calling. Critics at the time of the film's release hailed Prithviraj's portrayal of Ravi Tharakan as the zenith of his career.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

This film is based on the real-life love story of Moideen and Kanchanamala, set in Mukkam during the 1960s. Prithviraj assumed the role of Moideen, while Parvathy portrayed Kanchanamala. The movie beautifully depicted their tragic love story, and Prithviraj's portrayal of Moideen was remarkably authentic and effortless. As of March 28, 2016, 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' had earned 55 wins and 63 nominations, solidifying its status as one of the most iconic romance dramas in Malayalam cinema history.

Puthiya Mukham

Prithviraj's portrayal in 'Puthiya Mukham' undeniably propelled him to superstar status in Malayalam cinema. He takes on the character of Kichu, initially a shy individual who undergoes a dramatic transformation due to intense college ragging, resorting to assertive methods to deal with his tormentors. The film enjoyed massive success at the box office, and the title track, sung by Prithviraj himself, became a chart-topping hit.