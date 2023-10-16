Navya Nair's birthday celebrations get emotional with a touching message from her father

Navya Nair's 38th birthday celebration took an unexpectedly emotional turn for the actor, commencing with a heartfelt handwritten note from her father. The touching message read, 'For parents, children will always be a gift. You will always remain my darling daughter'. Overwhelmed with emotion, Navya broke down in tears as she read the note and warmly embraced her father.

In a video shared by the actor, you can witness her arriving home, greeted by a circle of friends and family, all gathered to celebrate her special day. Navya made a comeback to films in 2022 with the movie 'Oruthee'. She is also the judge in Mazhavil Manorama's popular show 'Kidilam'.