Navya Nair responds to separation rumours, drops happy family pic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Navya Nair's husband Santhosh Menon is a Mumbai-based businessman. Photo: Instagram | navyanair143
Actor Navya Nair, who came under scrutiny for her involvement with IRS officer and money laundering case accused Sachin Sawant, dropped a happy family picture on Instagram. Navya Nair's husband Santhosh Menon, her son Sai Krishna and mother-in-law can be seen posing in the photo.

The post gains prominence as rumours have been rife about Navya Nair's separation from her husband, especially after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that both Navya and Sachin were dating.

According to the ED, Sachin had arrived in Kochi atleast 8 times to meet Navya and also showered expensive gifts on her.

However, Navya had denied the claim, stating that she and Sachin were just friends, and were residing in the same flat. She also said she accepted the gifts as token of their friendship.

Navya made a comeback to films in 2022 with the movie 'Oruthee'. She is also the judge in Mazhavil Manorama's popular show 'Kidilam'.

