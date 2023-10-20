From 'The Nun 2' to 'Kaala Paani': New OTT releases this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies or series on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Kaala Paani (Hindi)

Set in the picturesque Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this captivating Netflix original follows the journey of a diverse group of individuals battling a mysterious illness. The series delves into their quest for a cure, offering unique perspectives from locals, authorities, and medical experts. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sukant Goe, this drama promises an engaging story.

Streaming on Netflix from October 18.

The Nun 2 (English)

Questions lingered about whether The Nun 2 would seamlessly pick up from its predecessor. The movie, while maintaining a thematic connection to the first instalment, unfolds in a new, chilling setting. The plot revolves around Sister Irene's quest to locate Maurice and thwart Valak, who continues its sinister activities.

Available to rent on BookMyshowStream.

Permanent Roommates season 3

TVF's beloved rom-com series, Permanent Roommates Season 3, brings back fan favourites Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, presenting a new chapter in their relationship. Tanya (Nidhi) contemplates leaving the country, while Mukesh (Sumeet) is determined to stay in India, creating a fresh dilemma for the couple to navigate.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 18.

The Devil on Trial

'The Devil on Trial' is a chilling crime horror documentary that explores the case of a young boy's alleged demonic possession and its connection to a murder trial. Through a combination of re-enactments, home videos, and interviews, the film uncovers the extraordinary 1981 homicide in which 'demonic possession' was employed as a legal defence – a historic and singular occurrence in the United States.

Streaming on Netflix from October 17.

The Other Zoey

'The Other Zoey' is a romantic comedy that shines a spotlight on Zoey Miller (played by Josephine Langford), a brilliant tech enthusiast with unconventional beliefs about love and relationships. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Zack (portrayed by Drew Starkey), the school's celebrated soccer player, experiences amnesia and mistakenly believes Zoey is his girlfriend. This delightful mix-up sets Zoey on a journey of unexpected twists and turns in her life.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 20.

Mansion 24

In the Telugu-language horror series, a daughter embarks on a search for her vanished father, who ventured into a chilling mansion. As she faces her fears and steps into the eerie abode, a series of supernatural events unfolds. The show features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, and Avika Gor in prominent roles.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from October 17.