From 'Jaane Jaan' to 'Sex Education Season 4': New OTT releases this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies or series on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Jaane Jaan (Hindi)

Jaane Jaan, a compelling mystery-thriller, is both written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This movie is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's renowned 2005 Japanese novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X.' The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan taking on the role of a single mother embroiled in a murder mystery. Kareena is skillfully supported by Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

Streaming on Netflix from September 21.

Love Again (English)

Love Again, an English remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, is a romantic comedy-drama that delves into the challenges faced by Mira Ray (portrayed by Priyanka Chopra) as she grapples with the loss of her fiancé. To cope with her grief, she begins sending heartfelt romantic messages to her late fiancé's phone, unaware that it has been reassigned to a man named Rob Burns (played by Sam Heughan). Intrigued by the profound and candid messages from this anonymous sender, Rob becomes determined to find a way to connect with Mira.

Streaming on Netflix from September 20.

Sex Education Season 4 (English)

Otis and his friends, make their triumphant return for the ultimate season of Sex Education. Following the closure of Moordale Secondary School in season 3, our characters face the challenge of adapting to life at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Meanwhile, Maeve embarks on her academic journey at Wallace University in the United States. As new faces enter the storyline, viewers can anticipate Eric's journey as he navigates new connections while grappling with matters of faith.

Streaming on Netflix from September 21.

Athidhi (Telugu)

Athidhi unfolds as a supernatural thriller, with its core focus on the enigmatic Maya. Seeking shelter, she finds herself at the secluded bungalow owned by Ravi Varma. As the bungalow and its inhabitants are plagued by unsettling dreams and eerie visions, it becomes apparent that Maya harbours a sinister secret. The series delves into themes of mystery and suspense, delving deep into the ominous mysteries surrounding Maya and the eerie Dayyala Mitta location.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from September 19.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (English)

Set in the 1970s, 'The Continental' transports you to the action-packed world of assassins within the John Wick series, centring on the story of Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell. As a young man in the series, Winston is unexpectedly thrust into the criminal underworld of New York, forcing him to confront a past he believed he had left behind. His ultimate goal is to climb the criminal hierarchy and secure his position as the manager of The Continental's New York branch—a sanctuary for lawful assassins.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 22.